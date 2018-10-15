Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Belarusian president opposes split in Orthodox Christianity

Society & Culture
October 15, 11:28 UTC+3 MINSK

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko says he is opposed to any schism in the Orthodox Church

Share
1 pages in this article
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MINSK, October 15. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that he is opposed to any schism in the Orthodox Church calling it dangerous, a TASS correspondent reported.

"A split is always bad, it means negative consequences, and that’s the most dangerous thing. We believe everything that is going on in Orthodox Christianity is a sensitive issue," he said at his meeting with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on Monday. "The world has changed, and not for the better, with the entire population of our globe becoming hostages."

Read also

Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine in focus of Putin’s meeting with Security Council

Lavrov: US backs Patriarch Bartholomew’s provocation against Orthodox Church in Ukraine

Ukrainian Orthodox Church vows not to join conferences initiated by illegitimate church

Kremlin shares Russian Church’s concern over Constantinople’s decision on Ukraine

According to Lukashenko, "that affects primarily the Church and the clergy." "I would like to wish you and all the bishops of our church wisdom and patience. As church members, we will try to maintain the unity in all events in order to preserve peace on earth. We’ve come too close to a red line," the president said.

"Unfortunately, our church was often a hostage of international relations, sometimes our inappropriate steps," Lukashenko added.

A meeting of the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church presided over by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia will be held in Minsk on Monday. It will focus on evaluating the actions by the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople in Ukraine and hammering out the Russian Church’s retaliatory measures.

A spokesman for the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople earlier said that its Holy and Sacred Synod had decided to reinstate the heads of two non-canonical churches in Ukraine, Filaret of the Kiev Patriarchate and Makariy of the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church, to their hierarchical and priestly ranks. In addition, it announced plans to bring back the Kiev Metropolitanate under the jurisdiction of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and launch the process for granting autocephaly to the Ukrainian Church.

The Russian Orthodox Church, along with some Local Orthodox Churches, regard these moves as hostile and illegitimate, which can result in a profound schism within Orthodox Christianity.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
This week in photos: high heels for $17 million, first baby at UN and iPhone XS lines
10
TASS captures Altai's mesmerizing beauty to mark World Tourism Day
12
Paris Fashion Week opens with models walking on water, strutting on the runway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
NASA astronaut flies to US after Soyuz-FG failure
2
Russian diplomat: those accusing Russia of cyberattack will soon apologize for provocation
3
Russian strategic bombers deliver air strikes in post-Soviet security bloc’s drills
4
Iskra design bureau now drafting rescue system for Russia’s future manned spacecraft
5
No probe was conducted into Salisbury incident by Bellingcat, says Russian diplomat
6
Malaysian minister rejects claims of Russia’s influence over MH17 issue
7
EU foreign ministers back sanctions for chemical weapons use
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT