Pope Francis hopes to pay visit to North Korea next spring - news agency

Society & Culture
October 15, 7:51 UTC+3 SEOUL

Pope Francis has repeatedly called in his public prayers for the reconciliation between two neighbor states on the Korean Peninsula

SEOUL, October 15. /TASS/. Pope Francis is likely to pay a visit to Pyongyang next spring after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un extended an invitation for him, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported citing a chief of the country’s ruling political party as saying.

According to the news agency, Chairman of the Democratic Party Lee Hae-chan announced the news having refrained from disclosing the source of the information.

"I heard that there is talk that Pope Francis wants to visit North Korea next spring," Lee was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is on an official tour across Europe between October 13 and 21. The president is expected to pay visits to France, Italy, Vatican, Belgium and Denmark.

His administration announced earlier that during the visit to Vatican he intended to hand over to Pope Francis an invitation from North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un to visit Pyongyang.

Pope Francis has repeatedly called in his public prayers for the reconciliation between two neighbor states on the Korean Peninsula.

Persons
Kim Jong-un Pope Francis
