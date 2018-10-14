Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian military delivers food, medicines to Syrian village

Society & Culture
October 14, 15:09 UTC+3 NABE'A AL-SAKHER

The humanitarian assistance was handed out to the poorest families

© Andrey Gryasnov/TASS

NABE'A AL-SAKHER/Syria/, October 14. /TASS/. Russia’s military delivered to the citizens of Nabe'a al-Sakher, a village in Syria’s Quneitra Governorate, nearly 1 tonne of food and medicines, the head of a group for humanitarian cargos, Vladimir Ladeinov, said on Sunday.

The residents of the village, which was liberated from militants late this summer, received flour, tea, sugar and canned meat. The humanitarian assistance was handed out to the poorest families.

Russian military doctors arrived in the village to provide assistance and deliver medicines.

According to the refugees center in Syria, Russia has carried out more than 1,900 humanitarian events delivering and handing out over 3,000 tonnes of food, essentials and drinking water. Russian military doctors have provided assistance to more than 95,000 Syrian citizens.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
