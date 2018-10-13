Russian Orthodox Church to respond toughly to Constantinople over Ukraine

MINSK, October 13. /TASS/. The response of the Russian Orthodox Church’s Synod to the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople over Ukraine will be appropriate and tough, Reverend Alexander Volkov, press secretary of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, told reporters on Saturday during Patriarch Kirill’s visit to Belarus.

"The Holy Synod, which is to be convened in Minsk on Monday, will give an assessment to everything the Patriarchate of Constantinople has done," he said. "In any case, the response will be appropriate and tough. The Synod will take an unambiguous stance on the decisions taken in Istanbul.".