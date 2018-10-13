Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Orthodox Church to respond toughly to Constantinople over Ukraine

Society & Culture
October 13, 16:40 UTC+3 MINSK

"In any case, the response will be appropriate and tough," Reverend Alexander Volkov, press secretary of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia said

Share
1 pages in this article

MINSK, October 13. /TASS/. The response of the Russian Orthodox Church’s Synod to the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople over Ukraine will be appropriate and tough, Reverend Alexander Volkov, press secretary of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, told reporters on Saturday during Patriarch Kirill’s visit to Belarus.

"The Holy Synod, which is to be convened in Minsk on Monday, will give an assessment to everything the Patriarchate of Constantinople has done," he said. "In any case, the response will be appropriate and tough. The Synod will take an unambiguous stance on the decisions taken in Istanbul.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
This week in photos: high heels for $17 million, first baby at UN and iPhone XS lines
10
TASS captures Altai's mesmerizing beauty to mark World Tourism Day
12
Paris Fashion Week opens with models walking on water, strutting on the runway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia puts off military satellite launch over Soyuz booster incident
2
Roscosmos reveals cause for Soyuz launch failure
3
Russian Orthodox Church to respond toughly to Constantinople over Ukraine
4
Final phase of massive CSTO military drills held in Kyrgyzstan
5
Russian Aerospace Forces to get fifth-generation fighter jets on schedule — ministry
6
Russia has information on upcoming chemical weapons provocations in Idlib — envoy
7
Lower house speaker says Russia may quit Council of Europe
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT