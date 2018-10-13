Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Hermitage Museum makes list of 25 world's best museums

Society & Culture
October 13, 6:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Hermitage is the only Russian museum on the list

The State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg

The State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg

© EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Steel Military egg by Carl Faberge

Moscow Kremlin Museums to showcase Nicholas II valuables at exhibition in London

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg has taken the 15th place in the list of 25 world's best museums according to users of a popular tourist website TripAdvisor. The Hermitage is the only Russian museum on the list.

"All the beauty of the world in one museum. The Hermitage allows you to mentally visit all places and epochs you would want to see," one user wrote in his review.

French Musee d'Orsay took the first spot in the rating, followed by National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York in the second place and New York's Metropolitan Museum in the third place.

Museums
