Moscow court orders to put footballers Kokorin and Mamayev in custody for two months

Society & Culture
October 11, 23:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier in the day, the court placed under arrest Kokorin’s brother Kirill as part of the same case

Alexander Kokorin

Alexander Kokorin

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court ruled on Thursday to place two Russian footballers, Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamayev, in pretrial custody for two months pending the investigation into a brawl in downtown Moscow.

Read also

Russian footballers face up to 7 years in jail on conspiracy to commit hooliganism charges

The suspects will remain in custody until December 8, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

Earlier in the day, the court placed under arrest Kokorin’s brother Kirill as part of the same case, also until December 8.

On Monday morning, FC Zenit striker Alexander Kokorin and FC Krasnodar midfielder Pavel Mamaev assaulted a driver of a Mercedes parked near the Peking Hotel in downtown Moscow, beating the man up, in addition to breaking one of the vehicle’s windows and damaging one of the car’s doors. The automobile owner, who is Channel One TV presenter Olga Ushakova, reported the incident to the police.

Several hours later, the footballers beat up a customer at a downtown Moscow cafe after the individual, sitting at a table nearby, requested that they conduct themselves in a calmer manner in a public place. Both footballers assaulted the man hitting him over the head with a chair and then punching him in the face, inflicting multiple injuries. The victim, Denis Pak, turned out to be a department chief at the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry. In addition to other injuries, he suffered a concussion, which he later reported to the police.

After checks, criminal charges were pressed on both facts under Article 116 of the Russian Criminal Code ("battery"). Detectives later launched new proceedings against the footballers under Part 2 of Article 213 of the Russian Criminal Code for hooliganism in collusion with or committed by an organized group. The athletes are facing up to 7 years behind bars if found guilty.

