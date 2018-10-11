Russian Orthodox Church’s Holy Synod to assess Constantinople moves on October 15

MOSCOW, October 11./TASS/. The Constantinople Patriarchate has practically established canonical relations with dissenters, lifting the anathema against the head of Ukraine’s non-canonical church - Metropolitan Filaret. The Russian Orthodox Church will assess these moves on October 15, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church’s Synodal department for the Church’s relations with society and the mass media, Vladimir Legoida, said on Thursday.

"Constantinople practically says it has established canonical relations with dissenters and with an unchurched person. At its next session, due on October 15 in Minsk (Belarus), the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church will give a proper assessment to these deeds," he said.