MOSCOW, October 11./TASS/. The the Constantinople Church’s Holy Synod cancelled on Thursday the decision of 1686 putting the Kiev Metropolia under the jurisdiction of the Moscow Patriarchate, said a statement after its session in Istanbul.

"To revoke the legal binding of the Synodal Letter of the year 1686, issued under the circumstances of that time, which granted the right to the Patriarch of Moscow to ordain the Metropolitan of Kiev," the statement said.