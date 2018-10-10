Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Brazilian Old Believer living in Siberian taiga faces deportation

Society & Culture
October 10, 18:11 UTC+3 KRASNOYARSK

Old Believers are dissenters from the Russian Orthodox Church originating from a branch that had evolved from the 17th century schism to protest the liturgical reforms

Share
1 pages in this article
© Schukin Alexey/ITAR-TASS

KRASNOYARSK, October 10. /TASS/. An Old Believer (member of a group of Russian religious dissenters), who arrived in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region almost 20 years ago as a child, is facing deportation, the press service of the Interior Ministry’s regional office told TASS on Wednesday.

Hanover (Onufri) Efimoff Le Queiros is currently residing at a temporary accommodation center for foreign nationals. Earlier, activist Olga Suvorova posted on Facebook about the twists and turns of his life. According to her, Onufri and his mother arrived in Siberia in 1999, when he was 12. Since then, he has been living in the remote taiga village of Chulkovo. That said the Brazilian has a wife and three children.

Gallery
10 photo

Ten spectacular Russian natural landscapes that will amaze you

"On September 28, the court ruled to deport him from the Russian Federation," the Interior Ministry said, adding that local police and diplomats from Brazil’s Consulate are issuing documents for his return to the homeland.

Police say the Old Believer was repeatedly asked to get Russian citizenship, but he failed to do so.

Olga Suvorova, who represents the interest of his family, said Onufri had been summoned to the township of Turukhansk, and in order to get there he had to travel almost 300 kilometers by boat to hear the local court ruling on his deportation. According to her, the court ignored the fact that he has a wife and three children, because the marriage had not been registered officially. His children are registered in the birth certificates under the patronymic ‘Onufrievich’, while his own documents identify him as Hanover.

According to Suvorova, the family will file an appeal against the court decision. They have already arrived in Krasnoyarsk, where the children will undergo a paternity test.

Old Believers are dissenters from the Russian Orthodox Church originating from a branch that had evolved from the 17th century schism to protest the liturgical reforms.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
This week in photos: high heels for $17 million, first baby at UN and iPhone XS lines
10
TASS captures Altai's mesmerizing beauty to mark World Tourism Day
12
Paris Fashion Week opens with models walking on water, strutting on the runway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian police could launch nationwide manhunt for footballer Alexander Kokorin
2
Moscow cautions Tokyo that demands over South Kurils may damage positive relations
3
Russian government to take measures limiting oil products price hike
4
Russia to deploy mobile satellite data receiver in Cuba in 2019
5
Russian defense chief calls Vostok-2018 drills’ transparency ‘unprecedented’
6
Russia urges US to eliminate chemical weapons ahead of deadline
7
Kremlin vows to continue helping Donbass
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT