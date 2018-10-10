Fifth French cinema festival, Le Cinema Francais, opens in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The fifth French cinema festival, Le Cinema Francais, opened in Moscow on Tuesday evening with the screening of Roman Polanski’s 2017 thriller, ‘Based on a true story,’ a TASS correspondent reported.

The film follows the story of a female writer, who becomes involved with an obsessive admirer after publishing a novel about her mother.

The 5th French cinema festival, Le Cinema Francais, will take place on October 9-14 with the support of the French Embassy, the French Institute in Russia and Alliance Francaise. It will be held in 16 Russian cities, including the capital Moscow, second largest city of St. Petersburg, Urals city of Yekaterinburg, westernmost Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad and the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk.

Participants will have a chance to watch this season’s best French movies in the original language with Russian subtitles, including action thriller The Bouncer (directed by Julien Leclercq, and starring Jean-Claude Van Damme), comedies ‘Gaspard at the Wedding’ and ‘I Feel Good,’ as well as films by Roman Polanski and Gaspar Noe.