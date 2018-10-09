Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Terrorists in Russia get financial support from abroad, says senior diplomat

Society & Culture
October 09, 16:23 UTC+3

Oleg Syromolotov believes militants are returning to Russia from the Middle East through Ukraine and Belarus

MINSK, October 9./TASS/. Russia has established facts of financial support for terrorists in its own territory from abroad, Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with TASS on Tuesday.

The senior diplomat was asked if any facts of assistance to terrorists in Russia from abroad had been established. "In this situation we saw facts of financial support," Syromolotov said.

According to him, two years ago a terrorist group was exposed in St. Petersburg that had been supported from the territory of the Middle East. "When it was exposed and work began to find out who had been financing it, a reserve group was found in Yekaterinburg," he added.

Syromolotov said that  militants are returning to Russia from the Middle East through Ukraine and Belarus."The most difficult task is currently the return of terrorists from the Middle East, primarily from Syria and Iraq. They come to our country through Belarus and Ukraine, and that’s a problem for Russia," he said.

According to Syromolotov, European countries are likewise facing the problem of militants’ return from the Middle Eastern region.

Countries
Belarus
