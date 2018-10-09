Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s security chief notes dwindling internal financing of terrorists in North Caucasus

Society & Culture
October 09, 14:53 UTC+3 MAKHACHKALA

The National Anti-Terror Committee chief notes that the internal financing of terrorists in the North Caucasus is dwindling

MAKHACHKALA, October 9. /TASS/. The internal financing of terrorists in the North Caucasus is dwindling and the channels of their external support are also being cut off, Chairman of the National Anti-Terror Committee and Chief of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov said on Tuesday.

Terror attack foiled in Russia's North Caucasus

"Over the past year, the law enforcement agencies and the bodies of power implemented a set of security and preventive measures that made it possible to more than halve the number of terrorist-related crimes on the territory of the North Caucasian Federal District," Bortnikov told a session of the National Anti-Terror Committee.

"The internal base of providing terrorists with human and financial resources is dwindling and the channels of its external support are also being consistently cut off by law-enforcement agencies, and any attempts by terrorists to re-create combat-worthy terrorist formations are failing to succeed," the security chief said.

The efforts to effectively counter these threats require additional measures to improve preventive work in the region, Bortnikov said.

"It [this work] should be based on an objective assessment of threat factors revealed during the monitoring of processes exerting influence on the situation," the FSB head said.

The chairmen of anti-terror commissions should seek the timely provision of information on emerging terror threats, "the higher personal responsibility of officials in charge of such monitoring and their professional training organized at the proper level," Bortnikov said.

"It is necessary to ensure that the chairmen of anti-terror commissions exercise personal control over the use of monitoring results on a constant basis both in the planning of the work of regional and municipal anti-terror commissions and in the process of developing and implementing plans and programs in the sphere of the prevention of terrorism and their timely adjustment. Anti-terror commissions and their offices should render methodological and practical assistance to the commissions of municipal entities in organizing monitoring measures, taking into account the specifics of the local situation," the FSB chief said.

