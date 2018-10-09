Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Six terrorist attacks thwarted in Russia’s North Caucasus this year, says FSB chief

Society & Culture
October 09, 15:09 UTC+3 MAKHACHKALA

According to Alexander Bortnikov, over the past year the number of terrorism-related crimes in the region was more than halved

MAKHACHKALA, October 9. /TASS/. Six terrorist attacks were foiled in Russia’s North Caucasus and 50 gunmen were killed in 2018, Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov told a meeting of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee in Dagestan’s capital of Makhachkala on Tuesday.

"Six foiled terrorist attacks - that’s the particular result of operations and combat actions conducted this year. Sixty-three gunmen and 142 accomplices have been detained. Fifty militants were killed, including chieftains of terrorist groups active in Chechnya and Dagestan," Bortnikov said.

According to Bortnikov, over the past year Russia’s law enforcement agencies and authorities have conducted efforts, due to which the number of terrorism-related crimes in the North Caucasus was more than halved.

