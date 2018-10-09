Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Constantinople Patriarchate’s Holy Synod begins meeting in Istanbul

Society & Culture
October 09, 13:56 UTC+3 ANKRA

The meeting is expected to last until October 11

ANKRA, October 9. /TASS/. The Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople began its meeting on Tuesday, during which the Ukrainian Church’s bid for independence (autocephaly) can be considered.

"The Holy and Sacred Synod began its work this morning," the patriarchate’s press service informed TASS.

The meeting is expected to last three days, until October 11. There are no official reports on the issues submitted for discussion. "The agenda of the monthly meetings is never disclosed to the press," the press service explained.

Autocephaly debate

In April 2018, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko addressed Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople with a request to grant autocephaly to the Ukrainian Church.

On September 7, the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, as part of preparations for providing autocephaly to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, appointed its exarchs (envoys) in Kiev, which is the Moscow Patriarchate’s canonical territory.

On September 23, Patriarch Bartholomew said during a Divine Liturgy in Istanbul that Ukraine has the right to obtain autocephalous status, while the Patriarchate of Constantinople has the sole right to provide autocephaly.

The Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church responded by saying that Constantinople’s actions were a crude violation of church canons and stopped mentioning Patriarch Bartholomew during church services and conducting joint services with Bishops of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Ukraine today has one canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which is a self-governing church constituent of the Moscow Patriarchate. Also, there are two religious organizations not recognized by the Orthodox Christian world - the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kiev Patriarchate and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church.

The Ukrainian authorities have tried to create a Local Orthodox Church independent of the Moscow Patriarchate on numerous occasions since 1991.

