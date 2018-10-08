Spanish artist heads to Syria with Russian military to work on new masterpiece

MADRID, October 8. /TASS/. Spanish painter Augusto Ferrer-Dalmau arrived in Syria with Russian military servicemen to begin work on his new painting, which will be dedicated to the Middle East armed conflict, the Russian Embassy in Spain reported on Monday.

According to the diplomatic mission, the Spanish painter was earlier invited to visit NATO and EU missions to depict the armed forces of Spain, the United States and Georgia in the war on terror. "This time Ferrer-Dalmau has travelled to the conflict zone in Syria at the invitation of the Russian Armed Forces," the embassy said.

"Having become a witness to Russian military servicemen’s everyday lives, Ferrer-Dalmau is creating sketches, which will later form the basis of a full-fledged masterpiece," the embassy emphasized, pointing out that the painting will be presented in Moscow next year.

"Ferrer-Dalmau thus continues a series of his works dedicated to the war on terror," the embassy stressed. He was the first non-Russian artist to visit the Russian Aerospace Forces’ base in Syria and first Spanish national in the history of the arts to paint a picture while accompanying the Russian military, the diplomatic mission added.

Born in Barcelona in 1964, Ferrer-Dalmau is one of today’s best-known Spanish military painters. His works are exhibited in museums abroad and in private collections. He is also a current member of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of Saint Isabel of Hungary.