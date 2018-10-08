Russian Politics & Diplomacy
OSCE calls on Sofia to investigate murder of Bulgarian journalist

Society & Culture
October 08, 8:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Journalist Viktoria Marinova was killed on October 6

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The authorities of Bulgarian should swiftly reveal and bring to justice those involved in the murder of journalist Viktoria Marinova, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Harlem Desir said in a statement on Sunday.

"I am shocked by the horrific murder of investigative journalist Viktoria Marinova in Bulgaria," said Desir. "I will closely follow the investigation opened by the authorities. I urge them to swiftly identify and bring to justice those responsible and to clearly determine whether this attack was linked to her work."

Marinova was killed on October 6. Her body was found in the park of the city of Rusa in the north of the country. According to local media reports, the 30-year-old host of the regional TV channel TVN was investigating the case of embezzlement of the EU funds. According to criminologists, Marinova had suffered blows to the head and was suffocated.

