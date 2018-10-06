Over 120 giant tortoises stolen on Galapagos Islands

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Unidentified persons have stolen over 120 giant tortoises from the breeding facility in the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador's Minitsry of the Environment reported on Saturday.

According to the ministry, a total of 123 rare tortoises of Chelonoidis vicina and Chelonoidis guentheri species were stolen from a facility on Isabela Island, part of the larger Galapagos National Park.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Perpetrators might face up to ten years in prison.

The Galapagos Islands are home to 11 species of giant tortoises. Four other species are considered extinct. In 1978 UNESCO designated the World Heritage Site status to the Galapagos Islands.