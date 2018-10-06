Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Book salon on Russian literature opens in Paris

Society & Culture
October 06, 8:21 UTC+3 PARIS

The Paris book salon is dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the birth of celebrated Russian writer Ivan Turgenev

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Read also

Russian, German historians present 1st volume of joint study book on history

PARIS, October 6. /TASS/. The Russian North has become the main topic of the "Russian Literature" book salon that opened in Paris on Friday. Among participants in the event are writers, publishers, translators and literary critics from France and Russia.

"Learning about a country always starts with its literature," Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov said at the opening ceremony. "Participants in the event can find many interesting books here and discover the unique world of the Russian North," he added. The diplomat expressed hope that this event will facilitate strengthening friendly relations between the two countries.

The book salon's president Irina Kazantseva thanked the head of Russian Federal Agency for Press and Mass Media Mikhail Seslavinsky, President of the Regional Council of Ile-de-France Valerie Pecresse and French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Agnes-Bermann for support and assistance in organizing the book salon in Paris. "We are happy to meet French readers for the fourth time. This is becoming a good tradition," Kazantseva said.

The Paris book salon is dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the birth of celebrated Russian writer Ivan Turgenev.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
France
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
This week in photos: high heels for $17 million, first baby at UN and iPhone XS lines
10
TASS captures Altai's mesmerizing beauty to mark World Tourism Day
12
Paris Fashion Week opens with models walking on water, strutting on the runway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US on course to end INF Treaty, contain Russia, experts say
2
Kalibr missiles destroy 'enemy' facilities during Caspian military drills
3
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
4
Russian finance ministry prepares amendments to currency regulation
5
Russia's EU ambassador describes West's statements on Macedonia as unceremonious
6
India, Russia believe it is necessary to consolidate multipolar world
7
Over 120 giant tortoises stolen on Galapagos Islands
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT