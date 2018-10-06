Book salon on Russian literature opens in Paris

PARIS, October 6. /TASS/. The Russian North has become the main topic of the "Russian Literature" book salon that opened in Paris on Friday. Among participants in the event are writers, publishers, translators and literary critics from France and Russia.

"Learning about a country always starts with its literature," Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov said at the opening ceremony. "Participants in the event can find many interesting books here and discover the unique world of the Russian North," he added. The diplomat expressed hope that this event will facilitate strengthening friendly relations between the two countries.

The book salon's president Irina Kazantseva thanked the head of Russian Federal Agency for Press and Mass Media Mikhail Seslavinsky, President of the Regional Council of Ile-de-France Valerie Pecresse and French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Agnes-Bermann for support and assistance in organizing the book salon in Paris. "We are happy to meet French readers for the fourth time. This is becoming a good tradition," Kazantseva said.

The Paris book salon is dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the birth of celebrated Russian writer Ivan Turgenev.