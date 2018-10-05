Congolese physician and Iraqi human rights activist win 2018 Nobel Peace Prize

STOCKHOLM, October 5. /TASS/. The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to physician Denis Mukwege from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Iraqi human rights activist Nadia Murad, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in a statement on Friday.

"The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2018 to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict. Both laureates have made a crucial contribution to focusing attention on, and combating, such war crimes. Denis Mukwege is the helper who has devoted his life to defending these victims. Nadia Murad is the witness who tells of the abuses perpetrated against herself and others. Each of them in their own way has helped to give greater visibility to war-time sexual violence, so that the perpetrators can be held accountable for their actions," the statement reads.

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded 98 times since 1901. There were years when the prize was not handed out (the last time it happened in 1972) because of World Wars I and II, as well as disagreements among committee members.

The award giving ceremony is scheduled to take place in Norway’s capital of Oslo on the day of Alfred Nobel’s death, December 10.