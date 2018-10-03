Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian reporters win TEFI award for coverage of Syria

Society & Culture
October 03, 21:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Those are Alexander Pushin and Evgeny Poddubny, the latter is currently on assignment in Syria

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian TV reporters Evgeny Poddubny and Alexander Pushin received a prestigious Russian TV award TEFI for their report on Syria called "War in Syria: the conclusion has arrived" in the nomination "Reporter/camera operator," a TASS correspondent informed from the award ceremony at the Moscow Theater of Musical.

Poddubny could not make the ceremony, as he is currently on assignment in Syria. Chief Editor of the Rossiya-24 TV channel Evgeny Bekasov accepted the award in his name.

