Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US is behind push for independent Ukrainian church, ex-PM says

Society & Culture
October 03, 17:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Former Ukrainian PM believes Constantinople Patriarch’s decision to support the independence of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church was made under the influence of Washington

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Constantinople Patriarch’s decision to support the independence of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church was made under the influence of Washington, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolai Azarov told a news conference on Wednesday.

Read also
Pyotr Poroshenko

Russian Orthodox Church uncertain over Poroshenko’s religious affiliation

Azarov said he met with Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople twice and he made an impression of a person, who is absolutely dependent and is "afraid of his own shadow." The patriarch complained that the Turkish president forced Orthodox hierarchs in the country to get Turkish citizenship. "I will never believe that he suddenly made such a pivotal decision. It’s clear that the Americans had their role and he grew bolder."

According to Azarov, by raising the issue on autocephaly (independence) the Kiev authorities plan to destroy the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. "Unification on the basis of destruction - that’s what the Kiev authorities suggest," he said.

"What’s in the future? Forceful seizure of churches, temples, monasteries…Such games may result in blood and killings," the former premier said.

Ukraine today has one canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which is a self-governing church constituent of the Moscow Patriarchate. Also, there are two religious organizations not recognized by the Orthodox world - the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kiev Patriarchate and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church. Starting from 1991 the Ukrainian authorities have more than once tried to create a local Orthodox Church independent from the Moscow Patriarchate.

On September 7, the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople within the framework of preparations for granting autocephaly to the Orthodox Church in Ukraine appointed its exarchs, or envoys, to Kiev, which is a canonical territory of the Moscow Patriarchate.

The Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church said in response that Constantinople’s actions were a crude violation of church canons and stopped mentioning Patriarch Bartholomew during church services and conducting joint services with hierarchs of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
This week in photos: high heels for $17 million, first baby at UN and iPhone XS lines
10
TASS captures Altai's mesmerizing beauty to mark World Tourism Day
12
Paris Fashion Week opens with models walking on water, strutting on the runway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says foreign forces need to leave Syria
2
Israel can’t stop operations in Syria even though Damascus now has S-300s
3
Putin bashes ex-Russian intelligence officer Skripal as ‘traitor and scum’
4
Two Russian subs get to Black Sea for drills
5
Russia's ship design bureau comes up with catamaran aircraft carrier concept
6
Putin to meet with Austrian Chancellor Kurz in St. Petersburg
7
Russia eyes new opportunities to increase electricity exports — Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT