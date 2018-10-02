Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Aznavour will live ‘forever’ as symbol of French chanson, diva says

Society & Culture
October 02, 17:57 UTC+3 PARIS

The legendary French singer passed away at the age of 94 in his home in Provence in the south of France

Mireille Mathieu

Mireille Mathieu

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

PARIS, October 2. /TASS/. Even after his death, Charles Aznavour will remain a symbol of the French chanson for the entire world, French diva Mireille Mathieu told TASS.

"When I learned about Charles’ death yesterday, I was shocked, just like everybody else was," Mathieu said. "We knew each other for a long time, he played an important role in my career for it was he who helped me at the start," she emphasized.

Read also

Charles Aznavour’s death is great loss for Armenia - prime-minister

"I was lucky to enter an amateur song competition where I sang Jezebel. At the time, I did not know that it was Charles who wrote its lyrics. I won that competition so Charles brought me luck at the beginning and I became a performing artist thanks to him," the singer recollected.

Mathieu went on to say, "Later, I was fortunate to meet him in person and I learned a lot from him. Aznavour wrote songs for me that I was happy to sing."

"A song called Une Vie d'Amour [or A Life of Love], that we sang together, is particularly dear to me. It is one of Charles’ best songs. I know that the Russian audience loves this song and I always try to perform it during my concerts," Matthieu said.

According to her, Aznavour’s artistic legacy will live forever. "He will forever be a symbol of the French chanson for the entire world," she stressed.

Charles Aznavour

Charles Aznavour was born Shahnour Vaghinag Aznavourian to a family of Armenian immigrants in Paris on May 22, 1924. He first performed in front of an audience at the age of nine. His big break came when he met Edith Piaf who helped launch his music career, the two stayed friends until her death.

Aznavour was not only a vocalist, but also a songwriter, who co-wrote over 1,300 tunes. He sold about 180 million records across the world and worked in more than 60 movies.

The legendary French singer passed away at the age of 94 in his home in Provence in the south of France.

