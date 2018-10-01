Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia-Japan car rally finishes in Tokyo

Society & Culture
October 01, 11:41 UTC+3 TOKYO

The rally started on May 26 in Moscow

Share
1 pages in this article
© The press service of the car rally "Russia-Japan. Reserves of Mankind"

TOKYO, October 1. /TASS/. The international car rally "Russia-Japan. Reserves of Mankind", which started in Moscow in May of this year, has finished on Monday in Tokyo. The participants held a press conference in the Russian embassy in Tokyo.

Read also

Japan eases visa restrictions for Russian tourist groups

"This rally’s aim is to strengthen friendly ties between Russia and Japan and to reinforce the commitment to further promote understanding between our peoples," Minister Counsellor of the Russian Embassy in Japan Dmitry Birichevsky noted.

"It is very symbolic that we started from the kilometer zero on the square near the Bolshoi Theater, where on May 26, the opening ceremony of the Japan-Russia Year of Culture took place. And in Tokyo, we finished near the kilometer zero in the Nihombashi area. First and foremost, this expedition had a cultural and educational function, our goal has not been to cover the distance in the fastest way," the head of the project Anatoly Vasiliev said. According to him, the expedition visited various Russian and Japanese cities and took part in different cultural activities.

The rally started on May 26 in Moscow. In four months, the participants have crossed Russia from west to east, covered 17,000 kilometers, and visited 55 big and small Russian cities, towns and settlements. Over 500 people took part in the rally, using about a 100 cars, 50 motorbikes, 20 planes and 2 helicopters.

The expedition arrived in Japan on September 21. The Japanese part of the rally covered about 3 thousand kilometers. The rally passed through several Japanese cities, including Tottori, Kyoto and Yokohama. Another rally is planned for 2019. It is set to start on June 1 in Japan and finish in Moscow on City Day in September.

Following a meeting in April 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared that Russia and Japan would hold a year of bilateral cultural exchange in 2018. This event is to include about 120 events in the sphere of politics, economy and culture.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
This week in photos: high heels for $17 million, first baby at UN and iPhone XS lines
10
TASS captures Altai's mesmerizing beauty to mark World Tourism Day
12
Paris Fashion Week opens with models walking on water, strutting on the runway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ross Brawn: Michael Schumacher’s son Mick needs to take more steps to join F1 world
2
Russia’s new rocket-launched drone to pierce air defenses more easily — expert
3
Russia lost 112 servicemen over three years of counter-terror operation in Syria - MP
4
Algeria is interested in the supplies of Russian wheat
5
Sanctions are counterproductive for countries imposing them, says Russian business magnate
6
Putin reaffirms willingness to continue joint work with Chinese leader
7
Russian Orthodox Church uncertain over Poroshenko’s religious affiliation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT