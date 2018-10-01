Russia-Japan car rally finishes in Tokyo

TOKYO, October 1. /TASS/. The international car rally "Russia-Japan. Reserves of Mankind", which started in Moscow in May of this year, has finished on Monday in Tokyo. The participants held a press conference in the Russian embassy in Tokyo.

"This rally’s aim is to strengthen friendly ties between Russia and Japan and to reinforce the commitment to further promote understanding between our peoples," Minister Counsellor of the Russian Embassy in Japan Dmitry Birichevsky noted.

"It is very symbolic that we started from the kilometer zero on the square near the Bolshoi Theater, where on May 26, the opening ceremony of the Japan-Russia Year of Culture took place. And in Tokyo, we finished near the kilometer zero in the Nihombashi area. First and foremost, this expedition had a cultural and educational function, our goal has not been to cover the distance in the fastest way," the head of the project Anatoly Vasiliev said. According to him, the expedition visited various Russian and Japanese cities and took part in different cultural activities.

The rally started on May 26 in Moscow. In four months, the participants have crossed Russia from west to east, covered 17,000 kilometers, and visited 55 big and small Russian cities, towns and settlements. Over 500 people took part in the rally, using about a 100 cars, 50 motorbikes, 20 planes and 2 helicopters.

The expedition arrived in Japan on September 21. The Japanese part of the rally covered about 3 thousand kilometers. The rally passed through several Japanese cities, including Tottori, Kyoto and Yokohama. Another rally is planned for 2019. It is set to start on June 1 in Japan and finish in Moscow on City Day in September.

Following a meeting in April 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared that Russia and Japan would hold a year of bilateral cultural exchange in 2018. This event is to include about 120 events in the sphere of politics, economy and culture.