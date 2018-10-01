Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Japan eases visa restrictions for Russian tourist groups

Society & Culture
October 01, 9:20 UTC+3 TOKYO

Russian tourists will need only to fill in a visa application form and provide a passport

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Scherbak/TASS

TOKYO, October 1. /TASS/. The easing of Japan’s visa restrictions for Russian tourist groups takes effect on Monday. This is the second move of this kind, as Tokyo eased visa restrictions for Russians on January 1, 2017, which led to an increase in the Russian tourist inflow to the country. 

Read also

Japan to simplify visa application process for Russian tourists starting October

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the step on September 10 following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok. The Japanese Foreign Ministry told TASS that members of organized tourist groups would need to provide less documents when applying for visas.

A new visa has been introduced for Russians travelling to Japan in organized groups. The new visa will be valid for a period of up to 30 days. Russian tourists will need only to fill in a visa application form and provide a passport to obtain such a visa, while in the past they had to provide other documents as well, including salary certificates and bank statements.

Visa formalities

In late 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin made an official visit to Japan. The parties agreed that Japan would ease visa restrictions for Russians, particularly businessmen, cultural workers and researchers.

Visa validity periods for multiple short-stay visas allowing a continuous stay of up to 90 days was extended to five years. Besides, Japan also started to issue multiple-entry visas valid for up to three years, as well as short-stay visas allowing a continuous stay of up to 30 days. In addition, Japan canceled the requirement according to which Russians had to submit a guarantee letter from their Japanese hosts when applying for an entry visa individually.

The move led to a significant increase in the Russian tourist inflow to Japan. According to the Japan Tourism Agency, the number of Russian tourists visiting the country grew by 40.8% in 2017.

Evolving relations

Russian-Japanese relations entered a new stage in 2016, when Abe put forward an eight-point cooperation plan. Since then, the two countries’ leaders have held more than 20 meetings.

The cooperation plan implies boosting ties in the fields of energy, small business, tourism and the industrialization of Russia’s Far East. In addition, Moscow and Tokyo are also expected to cooperate in the area of cutting-edge technologies, including the nuclear energy sector, and conduct humanitarian exchanges. According to earlier reports, over 60 projects out of 150 developed in accordance with the plan are already being implemented.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
This week in photos: high heels for $17 million, first baby at UN and iPhone XS lines
10
TASS captures Altai's mesmerizing beauty to mark World Tourism Day
12
Paris Fashion Week opens with models walking on water, strutting on the runway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ross Brawn: Michael Schumacher’s son Mick needs to take more steps to join F1 world
2
Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships embark on long mission
3
Russian diplomat derides plans to 'rebrand' Salisbury
4
Russia’s new rocket-launched drone to pierce air defenses more easily — expert
5
MegaFon majority stakeholder says company may be back on Western exchange
6
Serbia to host joint air drills with Russia
7
Russia lost 112 servicemen over three years of counter-terror operation in Syria - MP
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT