Nearly 550 people leave Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone in past day

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. More than 500 people left the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria over the past day, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties Vladimir Savchenko said on Sunday.

"During the day, as many as 549 people, including 151 children, left the Idlib de-escalation zone via the Abu al-Duhur humanitarian corridor. Medical assistance was offered to 261 Syrians, including 76 children," he said.

According to Savchenko, ceasefire violations by illegal armed groups continue to be reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Thus, throughout the day, shelling attacks were reported from the settlements of Ikko (thrice), Jubb al-Zaur (twice), Arifat, Safkun and positions of Syrian government troops near the Jebel Kastrun and Nova hills in the Latakia governorate. Apart from that, Aleppo’s Makanis al-Duwayri neighborhood came under shelling two times. One Syrian army servicemen and one civilian were wounded in the settlement of Ikko.

Officers of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties conducted two humanitarian operations and delivered 450 bags with food with overall weight of 1.95 tonnes to the settlement of Salhiyah in the Deir ez-Zor governorate and the same number of humanitarian cargoes to the settlement of Suran in the Aleppo governorate. Apart from that, one tonne of bread was handed out to civilians. Targeted assistance was delivered to 15 families of killed Syrian servicemen.

Russian reconciliation center

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes.