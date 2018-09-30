Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Medvedev congratulates Russian team on victory at EuroSkills championship

Society & Culture
September 30, 18:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The championship brought together 600 participants from 29 European countries

1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has congratulated Russia’s team on the victory in the EuroSkills-2018 championships of young professionals in Budapest.

"EuroSkills-2018 has once again demonstrated that Russia has a lot of ambitious, professional and talented people," he wrote on his VKontakte account on Sunday.

The Russian participants have proved that they "can work at the level of world standards and win over reputed rivals in a fair and tight competition," he noted. "They are prepared not only to work but to give their best to the work to achieve impressing results."

Forty-eight young people from 17 Russian regions took part in competitions in 41 disciplines. In all, the championship brought together 600 participants from 29 European countries.

EuroSkill are Europe’s biggest competitions in various professions for young people under 25. The competitions are held every two years in one of the 29 WorldSkills Europe member nations. The next championship will take place in Austria’s Graz in 2020. Russia’s St. Petersburg will host the event in 2022.

