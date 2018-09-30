Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin made stopover in Khakassia on Saturday to spend his day off in taiga

Society & Culture
September 30, 16:16 UTC+3 SOCHI

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russian President made a stopover in Khakassia on his way from Dushanbe where he attended a summit of the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States

SOCHI, September 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin spent his day off on Saturday in the taiga in the Republic of Khakassia, southwestern part of Eastern Siberia, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Putin made a stopover in Khakassia on his way from Dushanbe where he attended a summit of the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) the day before.

"On his way from Dushanbe, Vladimir Putin made a stopover in Khakassia where he spent Saturday in the taiga," Peskov said, adding that after a brief rest Putin went to the Black Sea resort city of Sochi to attend the F1 race.

