Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Turkmenistan urges UN to launch Aral Sea conservation program

Society & Culture
September 30, 6:41 UTC+3 UN

The Aral Sea, formerly one of the four largest lakes in the world with an area of 68,000 square kilometers has been shrinking since the 1960s

Share
1 pages in this article
Stranded ships where the Aral Sea once was near the city of Aralsk, Kazakhstan

Stranded ships where the Aral Sea once was near the city of Aralsk, Kazakhstan

© ITAR-TASS/Daniil Kolodin

UN, September 30. /TASS/. In his address to the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov urged UN member states to support the initiative of creating a special UN program for conservation of the Aral Sea basin.

"We have embarked on the implementation of Turkmenistan s initiative regarding the elaboration of a Special UN Programme for the Aral Sea basin and earmarking the Aral problem as a separate sphere of Organization s work. I call on the United Nations member states to support our initiative," he said.

"The UN resolution on the cooperation between the United Nations and the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea adopted by consensus on 18 April this year can serve as a good basis for this," the Turkmen leader went on.

"It is apparent that preservation of the Aral Sea can no longer be considered as an internal regional problem. Its successful solution requires assistance from the international community, an innovative purpose-oriented and comprehensive international approach and systematic participation of the United Nations in this endeavor," he added.

Earlier, Berdymukhamedov urged Central Asian leaders to support a program of intensified cooperation between the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) and the United Nations.

The Aral Sea, formerly one of the four largest lakes in the world with an area of 68,000 square kilometers has been shrinking since the 1960s after the rivers that fed it were diverted by Soviet irrigation projects. In an ongoing effort in Kazakhstan to save the North Aral Sea, a dam project was completed in 2005, with construction financed by the World Bank, helping to bring water back to northern areas.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
This week in photos: high heels for $17 million, first baby at UN and iPhone XS lines
10
TASS captures Altai's mesmerizing beauty to mark World Tourism Day
12
Paris Fashion Week opens with models walking on water, strutting on the runway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s new rocket-launched drone to pierce air defenses more easily — expert
2
Austrian top diplomat criticizes modern diplomacy in her UN General Assembly address
3
Russia’s Lavrov meets with Henry Kissinger at UN
4
Russia may create own Formula 1 racecar within decade — deputy premier
5
Serbia’s president set to discuss Kosovo with Putin, ask for help
6
Russia to spend $47.2 bln on pension hikes over six years
7
Russia’s Almaz-Antey for first time joins ranks of top ten global defense companies
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT