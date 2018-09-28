Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Orthodox Church: Autocephaly will trigger more attacks on churches in Ukraine

Society & Culture
September 28, 17:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The latest such incident occurred on September 28

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The Ecumenical Patriarchate’s decision to start the process of granting autocephaly to the Orthodox Church in Ukraine will trigger more seizures of Orthodox churches by the radicals, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church’s Synodal department for the Church’s relations with society and the mass media, Vladimir Legoida, told the media on Friday.

Regrettably, breakaway organizations in Ukraine have continued attempts at seizing churches… Earlier in the day such news arrived from the Ivano-Frankovsk Region: some people were hurt in the attack. If the plan for autocephaly is implemented, one can speculate that with a high degree of probability more attempts at taking over church buildings will follow," Legoida said.

Metropolitan Antony, of Borispol and Brovary, the property manager of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church constituent of the Moscow Patriarchate, earlier told TASS in an interview that over the past four years more than 50 churches had been taken away by force (mostly in Western Ukraine) with support from the radical forces, such as Right Sector (outlawed in Russia), Svoboda and its likes.

The latest such incident occurred on September 28. As the information and education department of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church has said, Right Sector radicals captured the Holy Trinity Church in Bogorodchany, the Ivano-Frankovsk Region, and injured two parishioners.

