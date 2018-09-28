Caught with the goods: Icon swiped from Kiev Pechersk Lavra seized during attempted sale

KIEV, September 28. /TASS/. An icon of St. George, stolen from the Kiev Pechersk Lavra on Thursday, has been seized by police during an attempted sale to tourists, the Lavra said in a statement published on its website on Friday.

"The stolen icon has been found during an attempted sale to foreign tourists on the Upper Lavra’s premises," the statement reads. Unfortunately, the icon now needs restoration since it was treated carelessly during the theft and sale attempt, Lavra sources added.

The icon of St. George was stolen from the monastery on Thursday. Some clergymen noticed the icon was missing and immediately called the police. A criminal case was opened following the burglary.

This is not the first time an icon has been stolen from the Kiev Pechersk Lavra. In May 2015, an icon of Intercession of the Holy Virgin was stolen from there as well.