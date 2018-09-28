Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Caught with the goods: Icon swiped from Kiev Pechersk Lavra seized during attempted sale

Society & Culture
September 28, 10:48 UTC+3 KIEV

An icon of St. George, stolen from the Kiev Pechersk Lavra, has been seized by police during an attempted sale to tourists

Share
1 pages in this article
Kiev Pechersk Lavra

Kiev Pechersk Lavra

© Igor Yashkin/TASS

KIEV, September 28. /TASS/. An icon of St. George, stolen from the Kiev Pechersk Lavra on Thursday, has been seized by police during an attempted sale to tourists, the Lavra said in a statement published on its website on Friday.

Read also
Kiev Pechersk Lavra

Spiritual theft: St. George Icon stolen from Kiev Pechersk Lavra

"The stolen icon has been found during an attempted sale to foreign tourists on the Upper Lavra’s premises," the statement reads. Unfortunately, the icon now needs restoration since it was treated carelessly during the theft and sale attempt, Lavra sources added.

The icon of St. George was stolen from the monastery on Thursday. Some clergymen noticed the icon was missing and immediately called the police. A criminal case was opened following the burglary.

This is not the first time an icon has been stolen from the Kiev Pechersk Lavra. In May 2015, an icon of Intercession of the Holy Virgin was stolen from there as well.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
TASS captures Altai's mesmerizing beauty to mark World Tourism Day
12
Paris Fashion Week opens with models walking on water, strutting on the runway
9
Tremendous human towers wow visitors to Catalonia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey, Russia, Germany, France to hold meeting on Syria — Erdogan
2
Russia to create new high accuracy correctable trajectory shell
3
Israeli cabinet orders army to continue acting against ‘Iran’s entrenchment’ in Syria
4
Russia outraged at NATO’s near daily ‘erroneous’ strikes in Afghanistan
5
Lavrov presents Russia’s bid to host Expo-2025 at UN headquarters
6
BRICS foreign ministers agree on closer coordination
7
Russia to display military hardware at exhibition in Philippines for first time
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT