Spiritual theft: St. George Icon stolen from Kiev Pechersk Lavra

Society & Culture
September 27, 14:38 UTC+3 KIEV

This is not the first time an icon has been stolen from the Kiev Pechersk Lavra

Kiev Pechersk Lavra

Kiev Pechersk Lavra

© Maxim Pab/TASS

KIEV, September 27. /TASS/. An unidentified individual has pilfered an icon of St. George from the Kiev Pechersk Lavra in the Ukrainian capital on the night of September 26, the Strana news outlet reported on Thursday.

Read also

Orthodox believers brace for Ukrainian extremist violence against Kiev Pechersk Lavra

"Our sources in the National Police say that some clergymen noticed the icon was missing and immediately asked the monastery’s security personnel to look at CCTV footage. The recording showed a young man wearing a dark suit and rolling a small suitcase silently grab the icon off the wall right when no one was looking," the report says.

According to the news outlet, police have opened a criminal case following the burglary and are trying to track down the culprit. Experts point out that the icon is considered to be an antique and may be of interest to collectors.

This is not the first time an icon has been stolen from the Kiev Pechersk Lavra. In May 2015, an icon of Intercession of the Holy Virgin was stolen from there as well.

