Russia’s emergencies ministry sends another humanitarian convoy to Donbass

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia’s emergencies ministry has sent yet another humanitarian convoy to Donbass, the ministry’s spokesman told TASS on Thursday.

"The 81st humanitarian convoy to Donbass has set off from the Don rescue center in the Rostov region and is heading for the Russian-Ukrainian border," the spokesman said, adding that when approaching the border the convoy will break in two, with one heading for Donetsk and the other - to Lugansk.

"The trucks are loaded with more than 400 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes, including baby foods and medical products," the spokesman noted.

Since August 2014, the Russian emergencies ministry has been sending humanitarian convoys to southeastern Ukraine once a month. Over this period, more than 76,000 tommes of relief aid have been delivered to Donbass.