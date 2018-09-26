Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow State University ranked 199th in THE World University Rankings

Society & Culture
September 26, 18:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The university has dropped five spots in the general global rating; placing 199th compared to 194th last year

Share
1 pages in this article
© Andrei Makhonin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Lomonosov Moscow State University placed 199th in the 2019 Times Higher Education World University Rankings, published on Wednesday. The definitive annual table covers 1,250 higher education institutions from 86 countries. Thirty-five Russian universities have made the list this year, with Lomonosov Moscow State University retaining the top spot in Russia.

Rector of the Moscow State University Viktor Sadovnichiy noted that the university has gone up in the rating on such criteria as teaching activity, research activity and industry income. However, the university has dropped five spots in the global rating; placing 199th compared to last year’s 194th.

"Different ratings have very different ranging criteria of universities, but the MSU shows good results in all of them. Without a doubt, this shows the high level of the Moscow State University among Russian universities and on the international stage," Sadovnichiy stated.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings are published for the 15th time. The researchers studied 13 performance indicators divided into five groups: teaching, international outlook, industry income, research and citations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Paris Fashion Week opens with models walking on water, strutting on the runway
9
Tremendous human towers wow visitors to Catalonia
13
Moscow’s Circle of Light festival illuminates the capital
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: EU to save Iran from sanctions and China may drive wedge between US, Israel
2
Medvedev says Russia interested in settlement in Syria within tight deadlines
3
New weapons show Russia as country ‘to be reckoned with’, says deputy PM
4
Press review: S-300s coming to protect Syrian skies and Russia’s grain boom spooks US
5
Deliveries of livestock products from Kazakhstan to Russia may be banned from November 1
6
Russian defense ministry presents data as evidence of Israeli involvement in Il-20 crash
7
Moscow State University ranked 199th in THE World University Rankings
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT