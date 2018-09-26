Moscow State University ranked 199th in THE World University Rankings

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Lomonosov Moscow State University placed 199th in the 2019 Times Higher Education World University Rankings, published on Wednesday. The definitive annual table covers 1,250 higher education institutions from 86 countries. Thirty-five Russian universities have made the list this year, with Lomonosov Moscow State University retaining the top spot in Russia.

Rector of the Moscow State University Viktor Sadovnichiy noted that the university has gone up in the rating on such criteria as teaching activity, research activity and industry income. However, the university has dropped five spots in the global rating; placing 199th compared to last year’s 194th.

"Different ratings have very different ranging criteria of universities, but the MSU shows good results in all of them. Without a doubt, this shows the high level of the Moscow State University among Russian universities and on the international stage," Sadovnichiy stated.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings are published for the 15th time. The researchers studied 13 performance indicators divided into five groups: teaching, international outlook, industry income, research and citations.