Putin takes part in blessing of foundation stone of Russian Army’s main cathedral

Putin takes part in blessing of foundation stone of Russian Army’s main cathedral September 19, 18:00

Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg

Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg September 20, 12:01

Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off

Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off September 20, 12:44

This week in photos: Putin sets bedrock, Chilean cops cuddle pups, Trump hands out meals

This week in photos: Putin sets bedrock, Chilean cops cuddle pups, Trump hands out meals September 21, 19:03

Moscow’s Circle of Light festival illuminates the capital

Moscow’s Circle of Light festival illuminates the capital September 24, 12:19

Models present creations by Portuguese designers Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida © EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A model presents a creation by Portuguese designers Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida © EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2019 Women's collections by Portuguese designers Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida for the British fashion label Marquez'Almeida © EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A model presents a creation by Belgium designer Anthony Vaccarello for Yves Saint Laurent fashion house © EPA-EFE/Julien de Rosa

Models wear creations for Yves Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2019 ready to wear fashion collection © AP Photo/Christophe Ena

A model has a smartphone attached to her shoe as part of Maison Margiela Spring/Summer 2019 ready-to-wear fashion collection © AP Photo/Thibault Camus

A model wears a creation as part of Maison Margiela Spring/Summer 2019 ready-to-wear fashion collection © AP Photo/Thibault Camus

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2019 Women's collections by Japanese designer Kunihiko Morinaga for Anrealage © EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

The Spring Summer 2019 Women's collections are presented at the Paris Fashion Week from September 24 to October 2 © EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

A model wears a creation for Christian Dior's Spring/Summer 2019 ready to wear fashion collection presented in Paris © AP Photo/Christophe Ena

A model wears a creation for Christian Dior's Spring/Summer 2019 ready to wear fashion collection presented in Paris

© AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Christian Dior's Spring/Summer 2019 ready to wear fashion collection

© AP Photo/Christophe Ena

The Spring Summer 2019 Women's collections are presented at the Paris Fashion Week from September 24 to October 2

© EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2019 Women's collections by Japanese designer Kunihiko Morinaga for Anrealage

© EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A model wears a creation as part of Maison Margiela Spring/Summer 2019 ready-to-wear fashion collection

© AP Photo/Thibault Camus

A model has a smartphone attached to her shoe as part of Maison Margiela Spring/Summer 2019 ready-to-wear fashion collection

© AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Models present creations by French designer Jacquemus

© EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Models wear creations for Yves Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2019 ready to wear fashion collection

© AP Photo/Christophe Ena

A model presents a creation by Belgium designer Anthony Vaccarello for Yves Saint Laurent fashion house

© EPA-EFE/Julien de Rosa

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2019 Women's collections by Portuguese designers Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida for the British fashion label Marquez'Almeida

© EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A model presents a creation by Portuguese designers Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida

© EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT