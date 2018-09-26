Moscow’s Circle of Light festival draws 4 million visitors

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. About 4 million people have visited the Circle of Light festival, which took part in Moscow from September 21 to 25, according to the official website of the Moscow mayor.

"The eighth Moscow international festival Circle of Light has ended in the capital. Massive multimedia shows on city squares were attended by about 4 million Moscow residents and visitors to the capital," the website reported. Im 2017, the festival gathered more than 3.5 million people.

The first Circle of Light festival took place in October 2011. It featured more than 360 installations, with the main venues being Red Square and Manezhnaya Square, as well as Gorky Park. The first contests for light designers - "Video Art" and "Laboratory of Light" - took place then. The first festival gathered around 300,000 visitors.