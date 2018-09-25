Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moscow’s Circle of Light Festival wins two Guinness World Records titles

Society & Culture
September 25, 22:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Over five million people attended this year’s festival

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The Circle of Light Festival in Moscow has broken two records for the Guinness World Records, namely the largest water screen projected image and the biggest number of simultaneous flame projections, Guinness World Records adjudicator Seyda Subasi Gemici said at a closing ceremony on Tuesday.

"I have the honor to congratulate you to achievement of a two Guinness World Records titles. The first title is for the largest water screen projection. The current record holder is China with one thousand and five hundred eighty two square meters. And you managed three thousand ninety nine point twenty four squared meters," she said. "The second Guinness World Records title is for the most flame projections launched simultaneously. For this record, the minimum of the simultaneously launched projections had to be one hundred and sixty. And you managed one hundred and sixty two."

She awarded corresponding certificates to Nikolai Gulyayev, director of Moscow’s sports department.

"Thank you for praising our work. It means that the show was interesting to professionals. I am sure Muscovites and guests of the city liked our show. We promise to be back next year with an even more interesting and unforgettable show," he said.

About the festival

The eighth Circle of Light festival was held at The Museum of the Great Patriotic War, and six other venues, namely the Krylatskoye Rowing Canal, the parks of Tsarytsyno Palace and the Kolomenskoye Estate, Teatralnaya Square, the Mir concert hall and the Digital October center.

According to the show’s organizers, over five million people attended this year’s festival, the most advanced one in technical terms.

The first Circle of Light Festival took place in October 2011. Since then, the festival has won three Guinness World Records titles.

