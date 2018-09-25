Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Tremendous human towers wow visitors to Catalonia

Society & Culture
September 25, 18:05 UTC+3

Barcelona hosts the La Merce Festival famous for its mesmerizing human towers

La Merce festival honouring Barcelona’s patron saint is considered as one of the biggest celebrations of Catalan culture. It is usually held between September 18-24
La Merce festival honouring Barcelona’s patron saint is considered as one of the biggest celebrations of Catalan culture. It is usually held between September 18-24
La Merce festival honouring Barcelona’s patron saint is considered as one of the biggest celebrations of Catalan culture. It is usually held between September 18-24
© EPA-EFE/Marta Perez
Members of the Castellers form a human tower or "Castel" during the Saint Merce celebrations in San Jaime square in Barcelona
Members of the Castellers form a human tower or "Castel" during the Saint Merce celebrations in San Jaime square in Barcelona
Members of the Castellers form a human tower or "Castel" during the Saint Merce celebrations in San Jaime square in Barcelona
© AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
A 'castell' is considered completely successful when it is loaded and unloaded without falling apart
A 'castell' is considered completely successful when it is loaded and unloaded without falling apart
A 'castell' is considered completely successful when it is loaded and unloaded without falling apart
© EPA-EFE/Marta Perez
The tradition of building human towers or "castells" dates back to the 18th century and takes place during festivals in Catalonia, where "colles" or teams compete to build the tallest and most complicated towers
The tradition of building human towers or "castells" dates back to the 18th century and takes place during festivals in Catalonia, where "colles" or teams compete to build the tallest and most complicated towers
The tradition of building human towers or "castells" dates back to the 18th century and takes place during festivals in Catalonia, where "colles" or teams compete to build the tallest and most complicated towers
© AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
People react as they roll out a giant "estelada" or independence flag on top of a building during the Saint Merce celebrations in Barcelona
People react as they roll out a giant "estelada" or independence flag on top of a building during the Saint Merce celebrations in Barcelona
People react as they roll out a giant "estelada" or independence flag on top of a building during the Saint Merce celebrations in Barcelona
© AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
During the week-long festival, close to two million people attend cultural and artistic presentations held throughout the city
During the week-long festival, close to two million people attend cultural and artistic presentations held throughout the city
During the week-long festival, close to two million people attend cultural and artistic presentations held throughout the city
© AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
People on their balconies watch as participants make human towers in Barcelona
People on their balconies watch as participants make human towers in Barcelona
People on their balconies watch as participants make human towers in Barcelona
© AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
Participants make human towers or "Castellers" during the Saint Merce celebrations in San Jaime square in Barcelona
Participants make human towers or "Castellers" during the Saint Merce celebrations in San Jaime square in Barcelona
Participants make human towers or "Castellers" during the Saint Merce celebrations in San Jaime square in Barcelona
© AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
An injured member of a casteller is taken on stretcher by emergency services
An injured member of a casteller is taken on stretcher by emergency services
An injured member of a casteller is taken on stretcher by emergency services
© AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
Famous for its tradition of building human towers or 'castells', the La Merce Festival honors Barcelona’s patron saint and is held annually in Spain. The custom dates back to the 18th century and takes place during festivals in Catalonia, where 'colles' or teams compete to build the tallest and most complicated towers. A 'castell' is considered completely successful when it is loaded and unloaded without falling apart. During the week-long festival, close to two million people attend cultural and artistic presentations held throughout the city. In 2010, 'castells' were declared by UNESCO as one of the Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity

