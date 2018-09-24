Metallica’s WorldWired tour coming to Moscow in summer 2019

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The legendary American heavy metal band Metallica will take the stage and rock Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on July 21, 2019 as part of its WorldWired tour, a spokesperson with the SAV Entertainment concert agency told TASS.

According to SAV Entertainment, which is the promoter of the band’s concert in Russia, Metallica will kick off their European tour in Lisbon on May 1. The band will play concerts in 20 countries, including Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Finland, Estonia and others.

We’re returning to the UK & Europe next summer for a run of outdoor gigs at stadiums, parks, & even one at a castle! Our friends @thebandGHOST and @Bokassaband will be joining us along the way.



Tickets on sale 9/28 @ 10 AM local time.⁰ Fan Club presales begin 9/25. pic.twitter.com/obP19bL0mW — Metallica (@Metallica) 24 September 2018

On this tour, the acclaimed rockers will have two supporting acts - Swedish hard rockers Ghost and Norwegian stoner punk hardcore band Bokassa, which is one of the favorite bands of Lars Ulrich, the drummer and co-founder of Metallica.

HALO ON FIRE #MetInWinnipeg #WorldWired #Metallica pic.twitter.com/3Tes6gh46H — Metallica (@Metallica) 15 September 2018

During this tour, a special offer awaits die-hard Metallica fans - the ‘Black Ticket’ - that holds a 750-euro price tag and grants fans admission to visit every concert of the European tour. This limited offer (750 tickets in total) is available on the CID Entertainment website. To attend a concert, the Black Ticket holder will only have to register online 48 hours before the show. Fans will also be able to buy tickets for a meet-and-greet session and to visit the Metallica Memory Remains exhibit, the spokesperson said.

Guitarist/singer James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich founded Metallica in Los Angeles in 1981. Metallica is regarded as one of the most influential heavy metal bands in the world. To date they released 10 studio albums selling more than 125 million copies.