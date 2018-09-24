Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Metallica’s WorldWired tour coming to Moscow in summer 2019

Society & Culture
September 24, 17:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Metallica is regarded as one of the most influential heavy metal bands in the world

Share
1 pages in this article
James Hetfield of Metallica

James Hetfield of Metallica

© Rich Fury/Invision/AP

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The legendary American heavy metal band Metallica will take the stage and rock Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on July 21, 2019 as part of its WorldWired tour, a spokesperson with the SAV Entertainment concert agency told TASS.

According to SAV Entertainment, which is the promoter of the band’s concert in Russia, Metallica will kick off their European tour in Lisbon on May 1. The band will play concerts in 20 countries, including Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Finland, Estonia and others.

On this tour, the acclaimed rockers will have two supporting acts - Swedish hard rockers Ghost and Norwegian stoner punk hardcore band Bokassa, which is one of the favorite bands of Lars Ulrich, the drummer and co-founder of Metallica.

During this tour, a special offer awaits die-hard Metallica fans - the ‘Black Ticket’ - that holds a 750-euro price tag and grants fans admission to visit every concert of the European tour. This limited offer (750 tickets in total) is available on the CID Entertainment website. To attend a concert, the Black Ticket holder will only have to register online 48 hours before the show. Fans will also be able to buy tickets for a meet-and-greet session and to visit the Metallica Memory Remains exhibit, the spokesperson said.

Guitarist/singer James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich founded Metallica in Los Angeles in 1981. Metallica is regarded as one of the most influential heavy metal bands in the world. To date they released 10 studio albums selling more than 125 million copies.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s Circle of Light festival illuminates the capital
14
This week in photos: Putin sets bedrock, Chilean cops cuddle pups, Trump hands out meals
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia at a ceremony of blessing the foundation stone of the future main cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces
4
Putin takes part in blessing of foundation stone of Russian Army’s main cathedral
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to send S-300s to Syria to defend Russian troops, not against third countries
2
Press review: Russia may clip Israel’s wings in Syria and gears up to use Iranian airbase
3
Poland vows to launch Baltic Sea canal construction to bypass Russian waters
4
Russia starts development of new generation frigates
5
Departure of Greek ambassador from Moscow put off — source
6
Syria to get Russia's S-300 air-defense missile system within two weeks
7
Experts say Israel unlikely to raise tensions with Russia, US to keep eye on situation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT