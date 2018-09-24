Children’s Rights Commissioner pointing to summer tragedies, calls for beefing up safety

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Nearly 500 children lost their lives because of unauthorized recreational activities while on summer vacation, Children’s Rights Commissioner for the Russian President Anna Kuznetsova said on Monday, citing the Investigative Committee’s data.

"According to the Investigative Committee, 492 children died during unauthorized recreational activities during the 2018 summer vacation, 343 of them drowned," she said, adding "this is more than last year, when 294 kids had lost their lives."

Kuznetsova pointed out "underage children, who spend time outdoors not supervised by adults instead of taking part in organized leisure activities, are the ones most exposed to danger." She also pointed out "just like last year, this year too, more than half of [Russian] children aged between seven and 17 have not been involved in organized recreational activities for kids."

She recommended that regional authorities work on children’s safety programs. "Taking the current situation in the regions into account, we would like to suggest that the regions develop and adopt programs aimed at creating outdoor conditions for children and ensure their safety," Kuznetsova said. She also suggested that the State Duma (lower house of parliament) should "consider the possibility of hammering out special procedural directives regarding facilities that pose a danger to peoples’ lives and well-being.".