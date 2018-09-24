Moscow’s Circle of Light festival illuminates the capital

The second part of the show was devoted to technological achievements of the World War II that gave a boost to the country’s economy during the 20th century © Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

Moscow’s International Circle of Light Festival kicked off on September 21. Performances are being held at five venues, specifically the Krylatskoye Rowing Canal, the parks of Tsarytsyno Palace and the Kolomenskoye Estate, Teatralnaya Square and the facade of the Museum of the Great Patriotic War, which hosted light shows dedicated to Russia’s military past and the city of Moscow. According to the organizers, over five million people will attend the Circle of Light event. This annual festival was first held in October 2011, featuring more than 360 installations. The event’s major venues were Red Square and Manezhnaya Square, and Gorky Park. Some 300,000 people attended the show.