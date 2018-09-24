Moscow’s Circle of Light festival illuminates the capital

The Circle of Light Moscow International Festival kicked off on September 21. Photo: A view of the Bolshoi Theatre facade illuminated as part of the 2018 Circle of Light festival
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Performances can be seen at five venues, specifically the Krylatskoye Rowing Canal, the parks of Tsarytsyno Palace and the Kolomenskoye Estate, Teatralnaya Square and the facade of the Museum of the Great Patriotic War
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
The facades of three theaters on Moscow’s Teatralnaya Square – the Bolshoi, the Maly and the Russian Academic Youth Theater (RAMT) – became screens for light shows this year
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
The shows include an allegory of light dedicated to Spartacus, his fight for freedom and spiritual liberation, as well as two shows from last year – Celestial Mechanics and Timeless
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
According to the organizers, over five million people will attend the Circle of Light festival
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
This year’s Circle of Light shows premiered at the Museum of the Great Patriotic War and in the Kolomenskoye Estate
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
The museum’s premises at Poklonnaya Hill hosted light shows dedicated to Russia’s military past and the city of Moscow. Photo: A view of the WWII obelisk in the Victory Park on Moscow's Poklonnaya Hill
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
The first part of the show was called "Moscow - the heart of Russia", presenting the way Russian lands unified around Moscow
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
The second part of the show was devoted to technological achievements of the World War II that gave a boost to the country’s economy during the 20th century
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
A view of the Krylatskoye Rowing Canal illuminated as part of the 2018 Circle of Light festival
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
The first Circle of Light Festival was held in October 2011, featuring more than 360 installations
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
The major venues of the event were Red Square and Manezhnaya Square, and Gorky Park. Some 300,000 people attended the show
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Fireworks going off over Krylatskoye Rowing Canal
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS