Some 15,000 people attend Circle of Light Festival in Moscow on first day

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Some 15,000 people saw a luminous laser show on the facade of Moscow's Museum of the Great Patriotic War on the first day of the Circle of Light Festival that opened on Friday, the press service of the museum said.

"According to updated information, the total number of spectators, who saw the luminous show on September 21 on the facade of the Museum of the Great Patriotic War reached some 15,000," the museum said. Earlier it said nearly 6,000 people attended the show.

The Museum of the Great Patriotic War hosted the festival for the first time. The guests saw the stories about the unification of Russian lands around the capital during several centuries and about domestic gunmakers.

The building’s facade turned into a screen of 270 meters in length and 25 meters in height. The overall area of the image reached 7,000 square meters. Spectators will be able to see luminous shows every evening until September 25.

The eighth Circle of Light festival will be held at six other venues - the Krylatskoye Rowing Canal, the parks of Tsarytsyno Palace and the Kolomenskoye Estate, Teatralnaya Square, as well as the Mir concert hall and the Digital October center.

Entrance will be free but those wishing to see the indoor shows will need to pre-register.

The first Circle of Light Festival was held in October 2011, featuring more than 360 installations. The major venues of the event were Red Square and Manezhnaya Square, and Gorky Park. Some 300,000 people attended the show.