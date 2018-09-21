Russian Politics & Diplomacy
This week in photos: Putin sets bedrock, Chilean cops cuddle pups, Trump hands out meals

Society & Culture
September 21, 19:03 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Timur Ivanov, Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu look at a mockup of the Russian Armed Forces' main cathedral in Patriot Park, Moscow, September 19. President Putin took part in the blessing of the foundation stone of Russian Army’s main cathedral
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Timur Ivanov, Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu look at a mockup of the Russian Armed Forces' main cathedral in Patriot Park, Moscow, September 19. President Putin took part in the blessing of the foundation stone of Russian Army’s main cathedral
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Timur Ivanov, Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu look at a mockup of the Russian Armed Forces' main cathedral in Patriot Park, Moscow, September 19. President Putin took part in the blessing of the foundation stone of Russian Army’s main cathedral
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Chilean police officers march with future police dog puppies during the annual military parade at O'Higgins park in Santiago, Chile, September 19
Chilean police officers march with future police dog puppies during the annual military parade at O'Higgins park in Santiago, Chile, September 19
Chilean police officers march with future police dog puppies during the annual military parade at O'Higgins park in Santiago, Chile, September 19
© REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
South Korean President Moon Jae-in collects water from heaven lake at the bottom of Mount Paektu during a visit with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un in Mount Paektu, September 20
South Korean President Moon Jae-in collects water from heaven lake at the bottom of Mount Paektu during a visit with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un in Mount Paektu, September 20
South Korean President Moon Jae-in collects water from heaven lake at the bottom of Mount Paektu during a visit with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un in Mount Paektu, September 20
© Photo by Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool/Getty Images
A man swims in muddy water as he competes in the Race of Heroes obstacle course race superfinal at the Sorochany ski resort near Moscow, September 15
A man swims in muddy water as he competes in the Race of Heroes obstacle course race superfinal at the Sorochany ski resort near Moscow, September 15
A man swims in muddy water as he competes in the Race of Heroes obstacle course race superfinal at the Sorochany ski resort near Moscow, September 15
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
A huge cobweb covers the vegetation along the coast of Aitoliko, about 250 km west of Athens, September 18. Experts say it is a seasonal phenomenon, caused by Tetragnatha spiders
A huge cobweb covers the vegetation along the coast of Aitoliko, about 250 km west of Athens, September 18. Experts say it is a seasonal phenomenon, caused by Tetragnatha spiders
A huge cobweb covers the vegetation along the coast of Aitoliko, about 250 km west of Athens, September 18. Experts say it is a seasonal phenomenon, caused by Tetragnatha spiders
© EPA-EFE/GIANNIS GIANNAKOPOULOS
The aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut in Hong Kong, September 17
The aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut in Hong Kong, September 17
The aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut in Hong Kong, September 17
© Photo by Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images
An anti-government protester carries an iguana on her head, as she takes part in a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, September 15
An anti-government protester carries an iguana on her head, as she takes part in a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, September 15
An anti-government protester carries an iguana on her head, as she takes part in a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, September 15
© REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Models walk the runway at the RIXO London presentation during London Fashion Week, September 18
Models walk the runway at the RIXO London presentation during London Fashion Week, September 18
Models walk the runway at the RIXO London presentation during London Fashion Week, September 18
© Photo by Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images For BFC
A historical re-enactment of a World War II battle shows the September 1939 attack by Nazi German tanks on Polish troops near the village of Lomianki , close to Warsaw, September 16
A historical re-enactment of a World War II battle shows the September 1939 attack by Nazi German tanks on Polish troops near the village of Lomianki , close to Warsaw, September 16
A historical re-enactment of a World War II battle shows the September 1939 attack by Nazi German tanks on Polish troops near the village of Lomianki , close to Warsaw, September 16
© AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski
A cosplayer at the Zurich Game Show game fair, September 16
A cosplayer at the Zurich Game Show game fair, September 16
A cosplayer at the Zurich Game Show game fair, September 16
© EPA-EFE/MELANIE DUCHENE
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man whips another man with a leather strap as a symbolic punishment for their sins as they perform the traditional Malkot ceremony, a few hours before the start of Yom Kippur, the most solemn day in the Jewish calendar, in Jerusalem, September 18
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man whips another man with a leather strap as a symbolic punishment for their sins as they perform the traditional Malkot ceremony, a few hours before the start of Yom Kippur, the most solemn day in the Jewish calendar, in Jerusalem, September 18
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man whips another man with a leather strap as a symbolic punishment for their sins as they perform the traditional Malkot ceremony, a few hours before the start of Yom Kippur, the most solemn day in the Jewish calendar, in Jerusalem, September 18
© EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
US President Donald Trump hands out food at Temple Baptist Church, where supplies are being distributed for the Hurricane Florence recovery efforts, in New Bern, North Carolina, USA, September 19
US President Donald Trump hands out food at Temple Baptist Church, where supplies are being distributed for the Hurricane Florence recovery efforts, in New Bern, North Carolina, USA, September 19
US President Donald Trump hands out food at Temple Baptist Church, where supplies are being distributed for the Hurricane Florence recovery efforts, in New Bern, North Carolina, USA, September 19
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Fish caught at the Beloye fishery in the Zhytkavichy District, southeastern Belarus, September 17
Fish caught at the Beloye fishery in the Zhytkavichy District, southeastern Belarus, September 17
Fish caught at the Beloye fishery in the Zhytkavichy District, southeastern Belarus, September 17
© Viktor Drachev/TASS
The Zaryadye Concert Hall ahead of the inauguration of Sergei Sobyanin as Moscow Mayor, September 18
The Zaryadye Concert Hall ahead of the inauguration of Sergei Sobyanin as Moscow Mayor, September 18
The Zaryadye Concert Hall ahead of the inauguration of Sergei Sobyanin as Moscow Mayor, September 18
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Vladimir Putin takes part in blessing of foundation stone of Russian Army’s main cathedral, Chilean police officers march with the puppies of future police dogs, Donald Trump distributes meals and other photographs of ther week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

