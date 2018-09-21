This week in photos: Putin sets bedrock, Chilean cops cuddle pups, Trump hands out meals

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Timur Ivanov, Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu look at a mockup of the Russian Armed Forces' main cathedral in Patriot Park, Moscow, September 19. President Putin took part in the blessing of the foundation stone of Russian Army’s main cathedral
Chilean police officers march with future police dog puppies during the annual military parade at O'Higgins park in Santiago, Chile, September 19
South Korean President Moon Jae-in collects water from heaven lake at the bottom of Mount Paektu during a visit with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un in Mount Paektu, September 20
A man swims in muddy water as he competes in the Race of Heroes obstacle course race superfinal at the Sorochany ski resort near Moscow, September 15
A huge cobweb covers the vegetation along the coast of Aitoliko, about 250 km west of Athens, September 18. Experts say it is a seasonal phenomenon, caused by Tetragnatha spiders
The aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut in Hong Kong, September 17
An anti-government protester carries an iguana on her head, as she takes part in a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, September 15
Models walk the runway at the RIXO London presentation during London Fashion Week, September 18
A historical re-enactment of a World War II battle shows the September 1939 attack by Nazi German tanks on Polish troops near the village of Lomianki , close to Warsaw, September 16
A cosplayer at the Zurich Game Show game fair, September 16
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man whips another man with a leather strap as a symbolic punishment for their sins as they perform the traditional Malkot ceremony, a few hours before the start of Yom Kippur, the most solemn day in the Jewish calendar, in Jerusalem, September 18
US President Donald Trump hands out food at Temple Baptist Church, where supplies are being distributed for the Hurricane Florence recovery efforts, in New Bern, North Carolina, USA, September 19
Fish caught at the Beloye fishery in the Zhytkavichy District, southeastern Belarus, September 17
The Zaryadye Concert Hall ahead of the inauguration of Sergei Sobyanin as Moscow Mayor, September 18
