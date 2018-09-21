Rammstein's Till Lindeman to go on tour to Russia

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann will stage concerts in the Russian cities of St. Petersburg, Moscow, Novosibirsk, Irkutsk and Samara in December, the TCI company, the tour organizer, said in a statement on Thursday.

"This is the first time that Till Lindemann will perform gigs not only in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Fans in other Russian cities will have a chance to see the Great and Terrible Lindemann for the first and perhaps only time," the statement reads.

The tour organizer added that the Messer tour would consist of chamber concerts "when Russian fans will be able to see" the singer "almost eye to eye."

Lindeman is scheduled to give a concert in St. Petersburg on December 3, in Moscow on December 5, in Novosibirsk on December 9, in Irkutsk on December 11 and in Samara on December 13.

"The good news does not end here as in the run-up to the tour, the Bombora Publishing House will release a book of Till Lindemann’s early poetry about death, madness and fatherhood, which has the same title as the tour - Messer (or Knife). Apart from concerts, the singer’s autograph sessions will take place on separate days," the company said.

Lindemann last visited Moscow in November 2016 to launch a book of poetry and attend a dramatic recital of his poems at the Gogol Center theater. Rammstein last performed in Russia at Moscow’s Maxidrom festival two years ago.