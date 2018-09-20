Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian military hand 2 tonnes of food to Syrians in Aleppo province

Society & Culture
September 20, 2:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

During the mission, 450 food kits weighting 1.95 tonnes in total have been handed out

Share
1 pages in this article
© Andrei Gryaznov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian military have distributed a two-tonne humanitarian cargo consisting of about 450 food kits among Syrians in the past 24 hours, Lieutenant General Vladimir Savchenko, the chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Wednesday.

"In the past 24 hours, the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides has carried out a humanitarian mission in Khaklaya, Aleppo province," he said. "During the mission, 450 food kits weighting 1.95 tonnes in total have been handed out."

"Apart from that, the northeastern outskirts of Tadef, Aleppo province, came under shelling by pro-Turkish units near the town of Al-Bab," the defense ministry added, urging the commanders of illegal armed groups to give up provocations and embark on the path of peace to resolve the situation.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia at a ceremony of blessing the foundation stone of the future main cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces
4
Putin takes part in blessing of foundation stone of Russian Army’s main cathedral
16
Highlights of the 70th annual Emmy Awards
11
Dog-walking wear that's way-out: Moscow's first canine costume parade
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian bases in Syria to be equipped with upgraded control systems — official
2
Putin believes it is necessary to start development of weapons of the future
3
Israeli Air Force commander to arrive in Moscow on Thursday to hand data on Il-20 crash
4
SANA: Al-Assad offers condolences to Putin over Il-20 crash accusing Israel
5
France partly to blame for Russian plane's crash, says military expert
6
Kalashnikov to start batch production of new Lebedev handgun in 2019
7
Moscow, Budapest should expand financial cooperation, says Hungarian PM
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT