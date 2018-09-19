Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin takes part in blessing of foundation stone of Russian Army’s main cathedral

Society & Culture
September 19, 18:00 UTC+3 PATRIOT PARK

The Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill I conducted the service of consecration of the stone

Share
1 pages in this article
ADVERTISEMENT
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_1022366.stepNow *12 +1}} - 4 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_1022366.sliderLength-1}}
A ceremony of blessing the foundation stone of the future main cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces
A ceremony of blessing the foundation stone of the future main cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces
A ceremony of blessing the foundation stone of the future main cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
A mockup of the Russian Armed Forces' main cathedral in Patriot military park
A mockup of the Russian Armed Forces' main cathedral in Patriot military park
A mockup of the Russian Armed Forces' main cathedral in Patriot military park
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Editors choice
A man looks out at the flooded entrance to his apartment complex near the Cape Fear River in Fayetteville, North Carolina
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name September 19, 16:37
Rachel Brosnahan, winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Highlights of the 70th annual Emmy Awards September 18, 15:23
A dog wearing a flower on its head takes part in a dog costume parade in Moscow's Krasnogvardeiskiye Prudy Park
Dog-walking wear that's way-out: Moscow's first canine costume parade September 17, 14:33
Youths stage a torchlight parade in Pyongyang's Kim Il-sung Square to celebrate the 70th anniversary of North Korea, September 10
This week in photos: presidential pancakes, Pyongyang’s torchlights, red pandas peekaboo September 14, 17:05
The main stage of the Vostok-2018 strategic drills was held at the Tsugol firing range in the Trans-Baikal Region
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills September 13, 17:24
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a parade of army hardware and aviation involved in the main stage of the Vostok 2018 military exercises
Putin awards Russian, Chinese and Mongolian servicemen at Vostok-2018 drills September 13, 10:07
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_1022366'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_1022366'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
A ceremony of blessing the foundation stone of the future main cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
A mockup of the Russian Armed Forces' main cathedral in Patriot military park
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow region/, September 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken part in a ceremony of blessing the foundation stone of the future main cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces that will be built on the territory of Patriot Park, located some 50 km to the southwest of Moscow.

The Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill I conducted the service of consecration of the stone and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attended it, too.

Putin told the public that had gathered for the ceremony the consecration of the corner stone of the future Cathedral in the Name of Christ’s Resurrection was an important historic event, as the cathedral would be dedicated to victory in World War II.

Gallery
5 photo
Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

More than 5,000 new churches built in Russia under Patriarch Kirill

"We’ll lay the foundation stone of the Resurrection Cathedral today," Putin said. "It will be dedicated to our people’s victory in the Great Patriotic War [the combat operations on the Soviet/Eastern front of WW II from June 22, 1941, through May 1945 - TASS]. It will be the main church of our Armed Forces, one more symbol of our invincible national tradition, our fidelity to the memory of our ancestors and their deeds for the benefit of homeland."

He reiterated that every Russian had a sacred duty of remembering and cherishing the memories of the people, who had given their lives for their homeland, and fostering respect for them in the new generations of people.

Patriarch Kirill I called the Armed Forces the main factor for the maintenance of this country’s freedom, independence and sovereignty.

"It is common knowledge that Russia has never conducted wars for land grabbing," he said. "Russia maintains its Armed Forces, as it understands it will be they that will defend its sovereignty and historic destiny of the people at times of trouble and danger."

"That’s why the significance of the Russian military is hard to overestimate," Kirill I said.

Vladimir Putin was shown a dummy of the church building and the adjacent territory after the ceremony and had a tour of a display familiarizing the public with the murals of the cathedral’s side-chapels, which are mandatory structural elements in an Orthodox church, under-the-dome spaces and frontals, as well as icons that Moscow Patriarchate will commission for the cathedral.

The escorting officials told the President an especially interesting detail about the future cathedral, namely, that it would consist entirely of metal. For instance, its fa·ade and the interior decorations would be made of bronze.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made public the start of construction of the main cathedral of the Armed Forces earlier this year. Prior to it, the idea got the consent and blessing of Patriarch Kirill I.

In addition to being a place of worship and a spiritual site, the Resurrection Cathedral will also take on the role of an education center for soldiers, Orthodox clergymen and civilian Russians. Its territory will also house an exhibition highlighting the rise of the Russian state and its Army and Navy.

The building will be 95 meters tall, inclusive of the Cross, and its floor areas of 10,950 meters will have enough space for up to 6,000 worshippers at a time.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia at a ceremony of blessing the foundation stone of the future main cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces
4
Putin takes part in blessing of foundation stone of Russian Army’s main cathedral
16
Highlights of the 70th annual Emmy Awards
11
Dog-walking wear that's way-out: Moscow's first canine costume parade
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin believes it is necessary to start development of weapons of the future
2
Putin takes part in blessing of foundation stone of Russian Army’s main cathedral
3
Press review: Russia's response to jet downing in Syria and Korean sanctions stalemate
4
North Korean leader to visit Seoul by year-end
5
Kremlin: Putin’s opinion of Mediterranean plane crash relies on Defense Ministry’s data
6
Russia offers to ease border regulations with Latvia
7
Defense chief vows response to Israel’s actions that caused fatal crash of Il-20 aircraft
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT