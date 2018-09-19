Poroshenko gives green light to ombudsperson’s visit of jailed Russian journalist

KIEV, September 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian ombudsperson Lyudmila Denisova said the Ukrainian president has permitted her Russian counterpart’s visit to jailed Russian journalist Kirill Vyshinsky.

Denisova said the visit would take place on the condition that she be allowed to visit Ukrainian citizen Vladimir Balukh, convicted in Russia.

"I talked to our president Pyotr Poroshenko about the possibility [of visiting Vyshinsky], <...> and the president gave his consent. Once they [the Russian side] approve my visit to Balukh, he will provide an opportunity for visiting Vyshinsky," she told Ukraine’s Espresso TV channel.

On May 15, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) carried out a large-scale operation against RIA Novosti Ukraine staff members, accusing them of high treason. The news agency’s Editor-in-chief Kirill Vyshinsky was taken into custody. The journalist was then transferred to the city of Kherson, where a city court arrested him for 60 days. His arrest was later extended until November 4. The charges against Vyshinsky are particularly based on a number of articles dedicated to the 2014 events in Crimea. If found guilty, the journalist may face up to 15 years, but he pleaded not guilty.

Ukrainian citizen Vladimir Balukh was sentenced in Russia to five years in prison on charges of illegally storing weapons and ammunition.