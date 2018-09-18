Highlights of the 70th annual Emmy Awards

Glenn Weiss won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special (for directing the 2018 Oscars), and then proposed to his girlfriend Jan Svendsen © Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Thandie Newton walks off stage after accepting the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for "Westworld" © Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Sarah Paulson presents the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series to Claire Foy for "The Crown" © Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Peter Dinklage won the Best Supporting Actor in a drama series award for his role as Tyrion Lannister on 'Game of Thrones' © Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

"Game of Thrones" cast and crew members accepting the Emmy Award for Best Drama onstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles © Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Alex Borstein, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" © Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino and the cast and crew of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" accepting the award for outstanding comedy series © Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Rachel Brosnahan, winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" © Eric Jamison/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Glenn Weiss won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special (for directing the 2018 Oscars), and then proposed to his girlfriend Jan Svendsen © Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Thandie Newton walks off stage after accepting the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for "Westworld" © Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Sarah Paulson presents the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series to Claire Foy for "The Crown" © Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Peter Dinklage won the Best Supporting Actor in a drama series award for his role as Tyrion Lannister on 'Game of Thrones' © Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

"Game of Thrones" cast and crew members accepting the Emmy Award for Best Drama onstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles © Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Alex Borstein, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" © Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino and the cast and crew of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" accepting the award for outstanding comedy series © Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Rachel Brosnahan, winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" © Eric Jamison/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won five awards, including best comedy series, and “Game of Thrones” picked up the award for best drama. See the highlights of the event.