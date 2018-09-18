Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Highlights of the 70th annual Emmy Awards

September 18, 15:23 UTC+3

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won five awards and “Game of Thrones” picked up the award for best drama

Rachel Brosnahan, winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Rachel Brosnahan, winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Rachel Brosnahan, winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
© Eric Jamison/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino and the cast and crew of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" accepting the award for outstanding comedy series
Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino and the cast and crew of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" accepting the award for outstanding comedy series
Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino and the cast and crew of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" accepting the award for outstanding comedy series
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Alex Borstein, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Alex Borstein, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Alex Borstein, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
© Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Andy Samberg performing at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards
Andy Samberg performing at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards
Andy Samberg performing at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
John Legend performing on stage of the Microsoft Theater
John Legend performing on stage of the Microsoft Theater
John Legend performing on stage of the Microsoft Theater
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Sterling K. Brown, Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson and John Legend
Sterling K. Brown, Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson and John Legend
Sterling K. Brown, Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson and John Legend
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
"Game of Thrones" cast and crew members accepting the Emmy Award for Best Drama onstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles
"Game of Thrones" cast and crew members accepting the Emmy Award for Best Drama onstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles
"Game of Thrones" cast and crew members accepting the Emmy Award for Best Drama onstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Peter Dinklage won the Best Supporting Actor in a drama series award for his role as Tyrion Lannister on 'Game of Thrones'
Peter Dinklage won the Best Supporting Actor in a drama series award for his role as Tyrion Lannister on 'Game of Thrones'
Peter Dinklage won the Best Supporting Actor in a drama series award for his role as Tyrion Lannister on 'Game of Thrones'
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Sarah Paulson presents the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series to Claire Foy for "The Crown"
Sarah Paulson presents the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series to Claire Foy for "The Crown"
Sarah Paulson presents the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series to Claire Foy for "The Crown"
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Thandie Newton walks off stage after accepting the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for "Westworld"
Thandie Newton walks off stage after accepting the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for "Westworld"
Thandie Newton walks off stage after accepting the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for "Westworld"
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Glenn Weiss won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special (for directing the 2018 Oscars), and then proposed to his girlfriend Jan Svendsen
Glenn Weiss won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special (for directing the 2018 Oscars), and then proposed to his girlfriend Jan Svendsen
Glenn Weiss won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special (for directing the 2018 Oscars), and then proposed to his girlfriend Jan Svendsen
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Tracee Ellis Ross at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards
Tracee Ellis Ross at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards
Tracee Ellis Ross at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards
© Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Amy Sherman-Palladino accepts the award for outstanding directing for a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Amy Sherman-Palladino accepts the award for outstanding directing for a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Amy Sherman-Palladino accepts the award for outstanding directing for a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Millie Bobby Brown and Emilia Clarke
Millie Bobby Brown and Emilia Clarke
Millie Bobby Brown and Emilia Clarke
© Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
RuPaul Charles and the team from "RuPaul's Drag Race" accept the award for outstanding reality/competition program
RuPaul Charles and the team from "RuPaul's Drag Race" accept the award for outstanding reality/competition program
RuPaul Charles and the team from "RuPaul's Drag Race" accept the award for outstanding reality/competition program
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
© John Salangsang/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won five awards, including best comedy series, and “Game of Thrones” picked up the award for best drama. See the highlights of the event.

