Highlights of the 70th annual Emmy Awards

Rachel Brosnahan, winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino and the cast and crew of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" accepting the award for outstanding comedy series
Alex Borstein, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Andy Samberg performing at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards
John Legend performing on stage of the Microsoft Theater
Sterling K. Brown, Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson and John Legend
"Game of Thrones" cast and crew members accepting the Emmy Award for Best Drama onstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles
Peter Dinklage won the Best Supporting Actor in a drama series award for his role as Tyrion Lannister on 'Game of Thrones'
Sarah Paulson presents the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series to Claire Foy for "The Crown"
Thandie Newton walks off stage after accepting the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for "Westworld"
Glenn Weiss won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special (for directing the 2018 Oscars), and then proposed to his girlfriend Jan Svendsen
Tracee Ellis Ross at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards
Amy Sherman-Palladino accepts the award for outstanding directing for a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Millie Bobby Brown and Emilia Clarke
RuPaul Charles and the team from "RuPaul's Drag Race" accept the award for outstanding reality/competition program
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
