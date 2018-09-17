Ambassador to Thailand expects up to 1.7 mln Russians to visit country by year end

BANGKOK, September 17. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Thailand Kirill Barsky expects up to 1.7 mln Russians to visit the country by the end of 2018.

"We continue to top record travel levels: in 2017, 1.346 million Russians visited the kingdom, a 23% increase compared with 2016," he said in an interview with TASS. "Considering that 900,000 Russians have already visited Thailand in seven months of this year, meaning before the peak season, I do not rule out that the final result will be 1.6-1.7 mln people," the diplomat added.

According to Barsky, "the recent FIFA World Cup has definitely heightened the interest of the Thais to the Russian Federation." "We have not obtained the statistics regarding the number of Thai citizens visiting (Russia) this year yet, but if last year that number was 46,000 (up 44% compared with 2016), this year it is thought to reach the 100,000 level for the first time ever," he noted.

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Thailand, 900,000 Russians visited the kingdom in the period between January and July 2018, a 16% increase compared with the same period last year. Russian tourists spent $2.2 mln in the country in seven months (up 18%).