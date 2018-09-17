Russian ombudsperson asks US ambassador to issue visa for Viktor Bout’s wife

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Ombudsperson Tatiana Moskalkova addressed the US ambassador with a request to issue a visa for Russian businessman Viktor Bout, sentenced to 25 years in a US jail, the ombudsperson’s press service informed TASS on Monday.

"The Russian human rights ombudsperson has addressed the US ambassador to Russia with a request to issue a visa for Alla Bout, the spouse of Viktor Bout, currently serving [a sentence] at a US prison. Tatiana Moskalkova has sent a corresponding letter to the embassy today," the press service stated, adding that Alla Bout wishes to meet with her husband.

Viktor Bout was apprehended in the Thai capital of Bangkok in 2008 on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by a local court at the request of the US. He was charged with conspiracy to deliver weapons to a group calling itself the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), regarded as a terrorist organization by the United States. In 2010, Bout was extradited to the United States. In April 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison and a fine of $15 mln.