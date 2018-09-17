Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Persecution of media outlets unacceptable, Russia tells OSCE

Society & Culture
September 17, 13:51 UTC+3 WARSAW

The relevant Russian ministry pointed to the "unprecedented scale of violations of freedom of expression and the persecution of Russian and Russian-language media in Ukraine"

Share
1 pages in this article

WARSAW, September 17. /TASS/. It is unacceptable to persecute media outlets that hold positions different from that of countries’ governments, Kirill Ignatov, a senior official at the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, said at the annual Human Dimension Implementation Meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on Monday.

"Today, foreign media outlets operating in a number of OSCE member states are persecuted only because their position differs from that of those countries’ governments," Ignatov said, pointing to the "unprecedented scale of violations of freedom of expression and the persecution of Russian and Russian-language media in Ukraine."

"In our view, as far as Russian media workers are concerned, the Ukrainian authorities have been blatantly violating their obligations in relation to freedom of expression and the need to create conditions for journalists, which must be strongly and unequivocally condemned," the Russian official said. "Our journalists have to deal with wrongful acts in other countries as well," he added.

Ignatov paid particular attention to the fact that Western countries "seek to clean up their information field, getting rid of alternative media outlets, citing the fight against fake news." "I would like to point out that traditional journalism means varied points of view. However, governments now tend to brand opinions they don’t like as fake news and use it as an excuse to eliminate them. It is not a secret that a number of Western countries usually slam information provided by Russian media outlets as fake news, which is nothing but the manipulation of public opinion," he noted.

"We once again call on OSCE member states to put an end to the persecution of journalists and the practice of driving unfavorable media outlets out of the information field," Ignatov concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Dog-walking wear that's way-out: Moscow's first canine costume parade
12
This week in photos: presidential pancakes, Pyongyang’s torchlights, red pandas peekaboo
12
Happy 871st birthday, Moscow! City day celebrations in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia presents audio recording proving Ukraine’s complicity in MH17 tragedy
2
Russia’s Defense Ministry handed over all data on MH17 crash to Dutch side
3
Ukraine to revise all agreements with Russia
4
Ukraine’s leader signs directive breaking friendship treaty with Russia
5
Turkey plans to strengthen military positions in Syria’s Idlib, says Erdogan
6
Russian embassy points out ‘wild imagination’ of UK media reports on Skripal case
7
Arctic expedition identifies found ship as English explorers’ Eira yacht
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT